Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in HPCL in 2025.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Graduate Apprentice Trainees in 2025. HPCL is a Government of India Enterprise under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MOP&NG), Government of India. It involves itself in Refining, Storage, Distribution and vast marketing network consisting of Refineries, Zonal offices, Regional offices, Terminals, Pipeline networks Aviation Service stations, LPG Botting Plants and Inland Relay Depots etc. spread across India.

Name of post : Graduate Apprentices (Engineering)

Disciplines :

Civil

Mechanical

Electrical

Electrical &

Electronics

Electronics Electronics &

Telecommunication

Telecommunication Instrumentation

Computer Science/IT

Qualification :

Engineering Graduation in [Civil/ Mechanical/Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics/ Electronics &

Telecommunication/ Instrumentation/ Computer Science/IT] with 60% aggregate marks of all semesters/ years for Gen/OBC-NC/EWS and 50% for SC/ST/PwBD/(VH/HH/OH) Candidates.

Candidates who have completed Engineering Graduation after 01-04-2022 onwards are eligible to apply. Candidates who have completed engineering prior to 01-04-2022 are not eligible for apprenticeship training.

Monthly Stipend : Rs.25000/- for Engineering Graduates (Rs 20,500 will be paid by HPCL & Rs 4500 will be directly paid to apprentices by GOI as per DBT scheme)

Age Limit : Min age- 18 yrs. and Max age-25 yrs. as on 30-05-2025. Age relaxation by 5 yrs. for SC/ST, 3 yrs. for OBC-NC and 10 yrs. for PwBD

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website http://jobs.hpcl.co.in/Recruit_New/recruitlogin.jsp

Last date of Online Application on HPCL Portal: 30-05-2025

Candidates must “NOT” submit hard copy of application forms to HPCL. The details filled in the online Registration / application form is considerable as final & no changes is possible w.r.t personal or any other details later on.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here