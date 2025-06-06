Applications are invited for recruitment of 372 vacant positions or career of Officers in HPCL in 2025.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Officers for both Freshers and Experienced Professionals in 2025. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) was established on July 15, 1974. HPCL is a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) with annual Gross sales of Rs. 4,64,247 crore during 2024-25. HPCL achieved the highest-ever sales volume of 49.8 MMT and processed the highest-ever 25.3 million tonnes of crude during 2024-25 with 109% refinery capacity utilization and achieved the highest-ever pipeline throughput of 26.8 MMT during the year. HPCL enjoys approximately 20.5% market share in India and has a strong presence in refining and marketing petroleum products in the country. During 2024-25, HPCL recorded the standalone PAT of Rs. 7,365 crore. HPCL owns and operates Refineries at Mumbai and Visakhapatnam with designed capacities of 9.5 MMTPA and 15.0 MMTPA respectively. HPCL also owns the largest Lube Refinery in the country at Mumbai for producing Lube Oil Base Stocks with a capacity of 428 TMTPA. The company holds a 48.99% equity stake in JV Company, HMEL which operates an 11.3 MMTPA capacity refinery in Punjab, and also has a 16.96% equity stake in MRPL which operates a 15 MMTPA capacity refinery in Karnataka.

Name of post : Officers

No. of posts : 372

Eligibility Criteria : Graduate / Post Graduate in relevant disciplines

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.hindustanpetroleum.com/

Online Application will be accepted from 0900 hrs on 1st June 2025 till 2359 hrs on 30th June 2025 for Freshers Positions and till 2359 hrs on 15th July 2025 for Experienced Positions.

Application Fees :

SC, ST & PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

UR, OBCNC and EWS candidates are required to pay a Non-Refundable Amount of Rs. 1180/ payment gateway charges if any (Application fee of Rs. 1000/- + GST@18% i.e. Rs. 180/- + payment gateway charges if applicable).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here