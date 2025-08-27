Applications are invited for recruitment of 32 vacant positions or career in Goa Shipyard in 2025.

Goa Shipyard is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Management Trainees in Goa Shipyard in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of posts :

Management Trainee (Mechanical) Management Trainee (Electrical) Management Trainee (Electronics) Management Trainee (Naval Architecture) Management Trainee (Finance) Management Trainee (Robotics)

No. of posts :

Management Trainee (Mechanical) : 9 Management Trainee (Electrical) : 5 Management Trainee (Electronics) : 2 Management Trainee (Naval Architecture) : 12 Management Trainee (Finance) : 2 Management Trainee (Robotics) : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

Management Trainee (Mechanical) : Full time Regular Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.) / Bachelor of Technology (B. Tech.) in Mechanical from a recognized University / Institution with minimum First class or 60% marks or equivalent CGPA.

Management Trainee (Electrical) : Full time Regular Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.) / Bachelor of Technology (B. Tech.) in Electrical from a recognized University / Institution with minimum First

class or 60% marks or equivalent CGPA.

Management Trainee (Electronics) : Full time Regular Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.) / Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.) in Electronics from a recognized University / Institution with minimum First

class or 60% marks or equivalent CGPA.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Management Trainee (Naval Architecture) : Full time Regular Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.) /

Bachelor of Technology (B. Tech.) in Naval Architecture from a recognized University / Institution

with minimum First class or 60% marks or equivalent CGPA

Management Trainee (Finance) : Graduate AND qualified Chartered Accountant from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (CA)/ Qualified Cost Accountant from Institute of Cost Accountants of India(ICMA)

Management Trainee (Robotics) : Full Time Regular Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.) / Bachelor of Technology (B. Tech.) in Robotics from a recognized University / Institution with minimum First

class or 60% marks or equivalent CGPA.

How to apply :

Eligible & Interested candidates are required to apply online through our website www.goashipyard.in

Online Application closes at 17.00 hrs on 24.09.2025.

Application Fees :

Applicants may pay an application fee of Rs.500/- (Non-Refundable) online through SBI epay (by debit card/ credit card/ net banking etc.). Application without prescribed fees shall be liable for rejection. SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen candidates are exempted from payment of application fee, as per Government of India rules. No fee is required to be paid by internal candidates who apply for the said posts.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here