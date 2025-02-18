Applications are invited for recruitment of 73 vacant positions or career in GAIL in 2025.

GAIL (India) Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Executive Trainees in 2025. GAIL (India) Limited, a Maharatna PSU and India’s flagship Natural Gas company is integrating all aspects of the Natural Gas value chain (including Exploration & Production, Processing, Transmission, Distribution and Marketing) and its related services. In a rapidly changing scenario, GAIL is spearheading the move to a new era of clean fuel industrialization by creating a quadrilateral of green energy corridors that connect major consumption centres in India with major gas fields, LNG terminals and other cross border gas sourcing points. GAIL offers one of the best compensation packages in terms of Cost to Company with the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive with the No. 1 Gas Company of the Country.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Executive Trainees

No. of posts : 73

Discipline wise vacancies :

Chemical : 21

Instrumentation : 17

Electrical : 14

Mechanical : 8

BIS : 13

Qualification :

Chemical : Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Chemical/Petrochemical /Chemical Technology / Petrochemical Technology /Chemical Technology & Polymer Science/ Chemical Technology & Plastic Technology with minimum 65% marks

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Instrumentation : Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Instrumentation/ Instrumentation &

Control/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Electrical & Instrumentation/ Electronics/ Electrical & Electronics with minimum 65% Marks

Electrical : Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Electrical/Electrical, Electronics & Power / Electrical & Electronics/Electrical & Power with minimum 65% marks.

Mechanical : Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Mechanical/ Production/ Production & Industrial/ Manufacturing/ Mechanical & Automobile with minimum 65% marks.

BIS : Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Computer Science / Information Technology with minimum 65% marks

OR

Bachelor Degree with minimum 60% marks and Master’s Degree in Computer Application (MCA) of minimum 2 years with minimum 65% marks

Also Read : Shark Tank India 4 : Meet the entrepreneurs who aspires to bring heavenly bodies closer to people

Additional Criteria : Candidates must have passed Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering ? 2025 (GATE?2025 )

Age Limit : The upper Age Limit is 26 years as on 18.03.2025 for the posts of Executive Trainee in all disciplines.

How to apply :

Candidates must apply online through GAIL website https://gailonline.com only, indicating their GATE?2025 Registration Number. No other means/ mode of application is acceptable. The relevant link will be made available till 1800 hrs. on 18.03.2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here