Applications are invited for recruitment of 137 vacant positions or career in Delhi University in 2024.

Delhi University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of various non-teaching positions or career in 2024.

Name of post : Assistant Registrar

No. of posts : 11

Pay : Pay Level- 10

Essential Qualification :

i. Master’s Degree with at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade.

ii. The appointment under direct recruitment shall be made through an All India open competition by conducting a written test and interview.

Age Limit: 40 years

Name of post : Senior Assistant

No. of posts : 46

Pay : Pay Level- 06

Essential Qualification :

(i) Bachelor’s Degree from any recognized University/Institution.

(ii) Three Years’ of experience as Assistant or equivalent in the Level 4. The experience should be in Central/State Government/University/PSU and other Central/State Autonomous Bodies or equivalent pay package in reputed private Companies/corporate banks with a minimum annual turnover of at least Rs.200/-Crores or more. The candidate should have proficiency in Computer applications, noting and drafting etc.

Age Limit: 35 years

Name of post : Assistant

No. of posts : 80

Pay : Pay Level- 04

Essential Qualification :

(i) A Bachelor’s Degree from any recognized Institute/University.

(ii) Two Year experience as Junior Assistant/Equivalent posts in University/Research Establishment/ Central State Govt./PSU/Autonomous Bodies or equivalent pay package in reputed private Companies/corporate banks with a minimum annual turnover of at least Rs.200/-Crores or more.

(iii) Speed in English Typing @ 35 wpm or Speed in Hindi Typing @ 30 wpm. The Candidate should have proficiency in Computer Operations.

Age Limit: 32 years

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.du.ac.in/ from 18th December 2024 up to 27th December 2024

Application Fees :

Application fees and forms are to be submitted as per details given below:

General/Unreserved – Rs. 1,000/-

OBC (NCL), EWS, Female – Rs. 800/-

SC, ST, PwBD – Rs. 600/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here