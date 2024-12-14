Applications are invited for recruitment of over 170 vacant positions or career in CWC in 2024.

Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Management Trainee, Accountant, Junior Technical Assistant in 2024.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Management Trainee (General)

No. of posts : 40

Qualification : Degree with 1st class Master of Business Administration, Specialization in Personnel Management Or Human Resource Or Industrial Relation Or Marketing Management Or Supply Chain Management from recognized University/Institutions.

Name of post : Management Trainee (Technical)

No. of posts : 13

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Qualification : 1st Class Post Graduate degree in Agriculture with Entomology Or Micro Biology Or Bio-Chemistry OR 1st Class Post Graduate in Bio-Chemistry Or Zoology with Entomology from recognized University/Institution. Preference will be given to those who also possess Post Graduate

Diploma on Warehousing and Cold Chain Management/Quality Management from recognized University/ Institution.

Name of post : Accountant

No. of posts : 9

Qualification : B.Com or B.A. (Commerce) or Chartered Accountant or Costs and Works Accountants or SAS Accountants of the Indian Audit and Accounts Department with about three years’ experience in Maintaining and auditing of Accounts in Industrial / Commercial / Departmental Undertakings.

Name of post : Superintendent (General)

No. of posts : 24

Qualification : Post Graduate Degree in any discipline from a recognized University or Institution

Also Read : 10 lesser known intriguing facts about Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha Reddy

Name of post : Junior Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 93

Qualification : Degree in Agriculture or a degree with Zoology, Chemistry or Bio-Chemistry as one of the subjects

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website http://www.cewacor.nic.in/ up to 12th January 2025

Application Fees :

SC, ST, PwBD, Ex-Serviceman and Women candidates : Rs. 500/-

Other candidates belonging to Unreserved (UR)/ EWS and OBC category : Rs. 1350/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here