Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Executive Trainees in 2024.

Name of post : Executive Trainee

No. of posts : 44

Discipline wise vacancies :

Mechanical : 20

Electrical : 4

Electronics : 2

Naval Architecture : 6

Civil : 3

Information Technology : 2

Human Resource : 4

Finance : 3

Qualification :

Mechanical : Degree in Mechanical Engineering with minimum of 65% marks from a recognized University.

Electrical : Degree in Electrical Engineering with minimum of 65% marks from a recognized University.

Electronics : Degree in Electronics Engineering with minimum of 65% marks from a recognized University.

Naval Architecture : Degree in Naval Architecture with minimum of 65% marks from a recognized University.

Civil : Degree in Civil Engineering with minimum of 65% marks from a recognized University.

Information Technology :

Essential:-

a) Degree in Engineering in Computer Science with minimum of 65% marks from a recognized university

OR

b) Degree in Engineering in Information Technology with minimum of 65% marks from a recognized university

OR

c) Master’s Degree in Computer Applications / Computer Science/ Information Technology with minimum of 65% marks from a recognized university.

Desirable:- Valid Certification from reputed agencies/ organizations on Programming Language/ DBMS/ Networking/ ERP Systems.

Human Resource : Two year Master’s Degree or equivalent Degree or equivalent Diploma or Post Graduate Degree in any of the following areas, with minimum of 65% marks from a recognized University :-

(i) Master’s Degree in Business Administration with specialization in HR or equivalent Degree with specialization in HR or equivalent Diploma with specialization in HR OR

(ii) Post Graduate Degree in Social Work with specialization in Personnel Management or Labour Welfare & Industrial Relations OR

(iii) Post Graduate Degree in Personnel Management. Finance Pass in the final examination of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India / Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://cochinshipyard.in/

Last Date of Online Application : 06 January 2025

Application Fees :

Application fee of Rs. 1000/-(Non refundable, plus bank charges extra) should be remitted using the Online payment options (Debit card/Credit card/Internet Banking/Wallets/UPI etc) which can be accessed through the Online application portal up to 06 January 2025. No other mode of payment

will be accepted.

Applicants belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC)/ Scheduled Tribe (ST) need not pay application fee. For the posts of Executive Trainee (Information Technology/Human Resource/Finance), applicants belonging to PwBD category need not pay application fee. They are exempted from payment of application fee

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here