Applications are invited for recruitment of 11 vacant administrative positions or career in CSIR NGRI in 2025.

CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (CSIR NGRI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Secretariat Assistants in 2025. The National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), a constituent research laboratory of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) was established in 1961 with the mission to carry out research in multidisciplinary areas of the highly complex structure and also processes of the Earth system and its extensively interlinked subsystems. NGRI has the mandate to conduct research for public-good science to enable government agencies, public and also private sector stakeholders to make informed decisions about use of geo-resources sustainably and improve preparedness and resilience to natural hazards. As a close understanding of Earth processes and its intersections with the growth and development of the human society only can secure the future, it is our vision to develop the knowledge base of Earth system processes and apply it to produce strategies to minimize loss of life and property from natural disaster as well as manage water, energy, and mineral resources for enhancing the quality of life.

Name of post : Junior Secretariat Assistants

No. of posts : 11

Discipline wise vacancies :

Gen : 8

F&A : 1

S&P : 2

Qualification :

10+2/XII or its equivalent and proficiency in computer type speed and in using computer as per the prescribed norms fixed by DoPT from time to time

Job Requirement: Candidates must provide assistance in the functions of General Administration/ Finance & Accounts/Stores & Purchase and any other such duties also as assigned by the authorities from time to time.

Selection Procedure :

The candidates fulfilling all necessary eligibility criteria on recommendation of the Screening Committee must appear open competitive written examination and typewriting test on Computer.

How to apply :

Eligible candidates must apply ONLINE altogether by accessing the website

https://www.ngri.res.in/

Last Date for Submission of Online Application : 05.05.2025 at 06:00 PM

Application Fees :

Candidates must remit the application fee of Rs.500/- in favour of “Director, CSIR-NGRI” through online payment system only viz., SB Collect by using the following link:

https://onlinesbi.sbi/sbicollect/icollecthome.htm?corpID=20666

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here