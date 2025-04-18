Applications are invited for recruitment of 26 vacant positions or career in CSIR NAL in 2025.
CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories (CSIR NAL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Secretariat Assistants and Junior Stenographers in 2025.
Name of post : Junior Secretariat Assistant (Gen)
No. of posts : 9
Pay : Pay Level-2 (Rs. 19900- 63200)
Essential Qualification :
10+2/XII or its equivalent and proficiency in computer typing speed and in using computer as per the prescribed norms fixed by DoPT from time to time.
Desirable : Knowledge of computer, preferably MS Office, MS Word, MS Excel, Power Point after
fulfilling essential qualification.
Upper Age Limit : Not exceeding 28 years
Name of post : Junior Secretariat Assistant (S&P)
No. of posts : 5
Pay : Pay Level-2 (Rs. 19900- 63200)
Essential Qualification :
10+2/XII or its equivalent and proficiency in computer typing speed and in using computer as per the prescribed norms fixed by DoPT from time to time.
Desirable : Knowledge of computer, preferably MS Office, MS Word, MS Excel, Power Point after
fulfilling essential qualification.
Upper Age Limit : Not exceeding 28 years
Name of post : Junior Secretariat Assistant (F&A)
No. of posts : 7
Pay : Pay Level-2 (Rs. 19900- 63200)
Essential Qualification :
10+2/XII or its equivalent and proficiency in computer typing speed and in using computer as per the prescribed norms fixed by DoPT from time to time.
Desirable : Knowledge of computer, preferably MS Office, MS Word, MS Excel, Power Point after
fulfilling essential qualification.
Upper Age Limit : Not exceeding 28 years
Name of post : Junior Stenographer
No. of posts : 5
Pay : Pay Level – 4 (Rs. 25500- 81100)
Essential Qualification :
10+2 / XII or its equivalent and Proficiency in Stenography as per the prescribed norms fixed by
DoPT from time to time
Desirable : Knowledge of computer, preferably MS Office, MS Word, MS Excel, Power Point after
fulfilling essential qualification.
Upper Age Limit : Not exceeding 27 years
How to apply :
Eligible candidates are required to apply ONLINE only by accessing the website
https://www.nal.res.in
Last Date for submission of Online application : 20/05/2025 at 5.00 PM IST
Application Fees : Rs. 500/- . However, application fee is exempted for applicants from SC/ ST/ PwBD/ Women/Ex-Servicemen categories
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here