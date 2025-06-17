Applications are invited for recruitment of 16 vacant positions or career in CSIR IMTECH in 2025.

CSIR-Institute of Microbial Technology (CSIR IMTECH) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Secretariat

Assistant (Gen./F&A/S&P) and Junior Stenographer.

Name of post : Junior Hindi Translator

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Master’s degree from a recognised University in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective

subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level;

OR

Master’s degree from a recognised University in English with Hindi as a compulsory or elective

subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level;

OR

Master’s degree from a recognised University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi medium and English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of a examination at

the degree level;

OR

Master’s degree from a recognised University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with English medium and Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of a

examination at the degree level;

OR

Master’s Degree from a recognised University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi and English as compulsory or elective subjects or either of the two as a medium of

examination and the other as a compulsory or elective subject at degree level;

AND

Recognised Diploma or Certificate course in translation from Hindi to English and vice versa OR

two years’ experience of translation work from Hindi to English and vice versa in Central Government or State Government office, including Government of India Undertaking

Name of post : Junior Secretariat Assistant (Gen./F&A/S&P)

No. of posts : 9

Eligibility Criteria : 10+2/XII or its equivalent and proficiency in computer typing speed of 35 w.p.m in English or 30 w.p.m in Hindi typewriting and in using computer as per the prescribed norms fixed by DoPT from time to time.

Name of post : Junior Stenographer

No. of posts : 6

Eligibility Criteria : 10+2/XII or its equivalent. Proficiency in stenography. Eligibility criteria as per the prescribed norms fixed by DoPT from time to time

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website http://www.imtech.res.in/

Last Date for Registration & Fee Submission of Online Application is 07.07.2025 (Monday), till 05:30 PM

Application Fees :

Unreserved (UR), OBC, and EWS Candidates : Rs. 500/-

Women /SC /ST /PwBD / Ex-Servicemen candidates : NIL

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here