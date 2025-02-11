Applications are invited for recruitment of 15 vacant positions or career under CRPF in 2025.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Veterinary Doctors for various Sectors/Ranges/Units/Institution of CRPF on Contractual Basis in 2025. The Central Reserve Police Force, initially established as the Crown Representatives Police on July 27, 1939, assumed its current name when the CRPF Act was passed on December 28, 1949, marking 85 years of glorious history. The force has since evolved into a substantial and diverse organization with a Directorate, four Zonal Headquarters, 21 Administrative Sectors, 2 Operational Sectors, 39 Administrative Ranges, 17 Operational Ranges, 43 Group Centres, 22 Training Institutions, 4 Composite Hospitals (with 100-bed facilities), 18 Composite Hospitals (with 50-bed capacities), 6 Field Hospitals, 3 Central Weapon Stores (CWS), 7 Ammunition Workshops (AWS), 201 General Duty Battalions (GD Bns), 6 VIP Security Battalions, 6 Mahila Battalions, 16 Rapid Action Force (RAF) Battalions, 10 CoBRA Battalions, 7 Signal Battalions, 1 Parliament Duty Group (PDG) and 1 Special Duty Group (SDG). Its mission is to empower the government to maintain the rule of Law, Public Order, and Internal Security. Safeguard the nation’s integrity, while fostering Social Harmony and Development by

upholding the supremacy of the Constitution.

Name of post : Veterinary Doctors

No. of posts : 15

Educational qualification:

Bachelor’s Degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry from a recognized university. Registration with the Veterinary council of India.

Preference will be given to B.V.Sc /M.V.Sc (Specialized in obstetrics & Gynaecology/ Surgery & Radiology / Clinical Medicine)

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews on 5th March 2025 at 9 AM across various hospitals of CRPF

How to apply :

While appearing for Walk-in-interview, the candidates should bring documents in original & also photocopies of all relevant documents (Degree, Age Proof & Experience Certificate etc.).

Candidates should bring application in plain paper superscripting the name of post applied for.

They should also bring three passport size recent photographs

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here