Applications are invited for recruitment of 147 vacant positions or career in Cotton Corporation of India in 2025.

Cotton Corporation of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Management Trainees, Junior Commercial Executives and Junior Assistants in 2025. THE COTTON CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD is a public sector undertaking under Ministry of Textile, Government of India extending necessary marketing support to the cotton growers in selling their kapas produce at most competitive prices in the various market yards in all cotton growing States through timely intervention – beginning from day one of the kapas arrivals till the end of season, procurement operations spread over in 19 Branches and over more than 450 market yards in the country and having its head quarter at CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai.

Name of post : Management Trainee (Marketing)

No. of posts : 10

Qualification & Experience :

MBA in Agri Business Management/ Agriculture related Management equivalent to MBA.

Name of post : Management Trainee (Accounts)

No. of posts : 10

Qualification & Experience : CA / CMA

Name of post : Junior Commercial Executive

No. of posts : 125

Qualification & Experience : B.Sc Agriculture from any recognized University with an aggregate of 50% marks, 45% marks in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates

Name of post : Junior Assistant (Cotton Testing Lab)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience : Diploma in Electricals/ Electronics/ Instrumentation from any recognized polytechnic college approved by AICTE with an aggregate of 50% marks, 45% marks in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates

How to apply :

Interested persons fulfilling the criteria mentioned above can submit the application online by logging on to The Cotton Corporation of India website www.cotcorp.org.in followed by visiting “Recruitment” link. Applications isn’t acceptable through any other mode. The online registration will be open from on 09/05/2025 and closes on 24/05/2025, after which the web-link will be disabled.

Application Fees :

GEN/EWS/OBC : Rs. 1500/-

SC/ST/ExServicemen/PwBD : Rs. 500/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here