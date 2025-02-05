Applications are invited for recruitment of 460 vacant positions or career in CISF in 2025.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is inviting applications from eligible male candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Constables/Driver & Constables/Driver-Cum-Pump-Operator (Driver for Fire Services) in 2025. The Central Industrial Security Force came into existence in 1969 to provide integrated security cover to certain sensitive public sector undertakings with a strength of only three battalions. The force has since grown into a premier multi-skilled organization with a present strength of more than 1,88,000 personnel. The CISF at present provides security cover to 359 establishments through the length and breadth of the country. The CISF also has its own Fire Wing which provides services to 115 of the above establishments. The CISF security umbrella includes India’s most critical infrastructure facilities like nuclear installations, space establishments, airports, seaports, power plants etc. In addition, the CISF also protects important government buildings, iconic heritage monuments, Delhi Metro, Parliament House Complex and Central Jails of Jammu and Kashmir. The CISF also has a specialized VIP Security vertical providing round the clock security to important protectees.

Name of posts :

Constable/Driver – Direct

Constable/(Driver -Cum -Pump -Operator) (i.e. Driver for fire services) –Direct

No. of posts :

Constable/Driver – Direct : 344

Constable/(Driver -Cum -Pump -Operator) (i.e. Driver for fire services) –Direct : 116

Qualification :

The candidate should have passed Matriculation or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board. Educational certificate other than State Board/Central Board should be accompanied with Government of India notification declaring that such qualification is equivalent to Matriculation/ 10th class pass for service under Central Government.

Driving License : The candidate should have a valid driving License in the following type of vehicles:-

a) Heavy Motor Vehicle or Transport Vehicle;

b) Light Motor Vehicle;

c) Motor cycle with gear;

Pay Scale :

Pay Level-3 in pay Matrix (Rs.21,700 – 69,100/-) plus usual and admissible allowances to the Central Government employees from time to time

Age Limit :

Between 21 to 27 years. The crucial cut-off date for determining age limit will be the closing date for receipt of online application from the candidates i.e. 04/03/2025.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in/

Last date for submission of applications is 4th March 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here