Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in CDAC in 2025.

Centre for Development & Advanced Computing (CDAC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Executive Director in 2025. Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) is the premier R&D organization of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for carrying out R&D in IT, Electronics and associated areas. C-DAC has today emerged as a premier R&D organization in IT&E (Information Technologies and Electronics) in the country working on strengthening national technological capabilities in the context of global developments in the field and responding to change in the social need in selected areas. C-DAC represents a unique facet, working in close junction with MeitY to realize nation’s policy and pragmatic interventions and initiatives in Information Technology. As an institution for high-end Research and Development (R&D), C-DAC has been at the forefront of the Information Technology (IT) revolution, constantly building capacities in emerging/enabling technologies and innovating and leveraging its expertise, calibre, skill sets to develop and deploy IT products and solutions for different sectors of the economy, as per the mandate of its parent, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India and other stakeholders including funding agencies, collaborators, users and the market-place.

Name of post : Executive Director

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

For Direct Recruitment:

a. Engineering graduate (B.E./B.Tech.) in relevant discipline with 20 years’ experience

OR

b. Postgraduate in Engineering (M.E./M.Tech.) in relevant discipline with 15 years’ experience

OR

c. Ph.D in relevant discipline with 10 years’ relevant experience

Relevant Disciplines are Computer Science/Information Technology/ Electronics/Communications/ Electrical/Telecommunication/Instrumentation or allied disciplines.

For transfer (absorption)/deputation : In case of transfer(absorption)/deputation, officers of the Central/ State Government/ PSUs/Autonomous Bodies:

i. Holding analogous post on regular basis

OR

having 5 years of regular service in the Pay Level-13A of the Pay Matrix

AND

ii. Possessing the qualification prescribed for direct recruitment as mentioned above.

How to apply :

The candidates are required to apply through ONLINE process only by visiting the website www.cdac.in. The opening date of submission of online application is 21st June 2025 and closing date is 27th July 2025 till 23.59 Hrs.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here