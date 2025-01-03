Applications are invited for recruitment of over 200 vacant positions or career in CBSE in 2025.
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Assistant and Superintendent on direct recruitment basis in 2025.
Name of post : Superintendent
No. of posts : 142
Essential Qualification :
i) Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University or equivalent.
ii) Working knowledge of Computer/Computer Applications such as Windows, MS-Office, handling of large database, Internet.
Maximum Age Limit : 30 years
Selection Procedure :
Tier-1: – MCQ based preliminary screening examination
Tier-2: – Objective Type (OMR based) & Descriptive Type written main examination
AND
A typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English or 30 w.p.m. in Hindi on Computer (35 w.p.m. and 30 w.p.m. correspond to 10500 KDPH/ 9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word) will be mandatory for the post, however, it will be qualifying in nature.
Name of post : Junior Assistant
No. of posts : 70
Essential Qualification :
i) 12th Class or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University
ii) A typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English or 30 w.p.m. in Hindi on Computer (35 w.p.m. and 30 w.p.m. correspond to 10500 KDPH/ 9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word)
Age Limit : Between 18 and 27 years
Selection Procedure :
Tier-1: – MCQ based preliminary screening examination
AND
A typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English or 30 w.p.m. in Hindi on Computer (35 w.p.m. and 30 w.p.m. correspond to 10500 KDPH/ 9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word) will be mandatory for the post, however, it will be qualifying in nature
How to apply :
Candidates may apply online for the above positions through the given link – https://admissions.nic.in/CBSERecruitment/Applicant/Root/Home.aspx?enc=yVQCIiq12npg+pcvNJRdcxNUkIVheuTeuKIXIyd0SUzxwIU/21Y+lXhiS/+z2LAn
Last date for submission of applications is January 31, 2025
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here