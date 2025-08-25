Applications are invited for recruitment of 1121 vacant posts or career in BSF in 2025.

Border Security Force (BSF) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Head Constable (Radio Operator) and Head Constable (Radio Mechanic) in 2025 in Group ‘C’ on temporary basis likely to be made permanent.

Name of post : Head Constable (Radio Operator)

No. of posts : 910

Qualification :

Pass in Intermediate or 12th standard or equivalent with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics from a recognised Board, or University or Institution as a regular student with aggregate 60% marks in Physics, Chemistry and Math subjects.

Or

Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized Board and two years Industrial Training Institute Certificate (ITI) in Radio and Television or Electronics Engineering or Computer Operator and Programming Assistant or Data Preparation and Computer Software or General Electronics Engineering or Data Entry Operator from a recognised Institute.

Name of post : Head Constable (Radio Mechanic)

No. of posts : 211

Qualification :

Pass in Intermediate or 12th standard or equivalent with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics from a recognized Board or University or Institution as a regular student with aggregate 60% marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics subjects.

Or

Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized Board or Institute and two years Industrial Training Institution Certificate (ITI) in Radio and Television or General Electronics or Computer Operator and Programming Assistant or Data Preparation and Computer Software or Electrician or Fitter or Information Technology and Electronics System Maintenance or Communication Equipment Maintenance or Computer Hardware or Network Technician or Mechatronics or Data Entry Operator from a recognized Institute.

Pay : Pay Level – 4 in the Pay Matrix Rs. 25,500 – 81,100 (as per 7th CPC)

Age Limit :

UR : Not below 18 years or over 25 years (as on closing date of online application).

OBC : Not below 18 years or over 28 years (as on closing date of online application).

SC/ST : Not below 18 years or over 30 years (as on closing date of online application).

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://rectt.bsf.gov.in/ up to 23rd September 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here