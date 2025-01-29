Applications are invited for recruitment of 400 vacant positions or career in BHEL in 2025.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Engineer Trainees and Supervisor Trainees (Tech) in 2025. Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), is India’s premier engineering and manufacturing enterprise since 1964, providing world class products and services, and catering to the core sectors of the Indian economy viz., Power (Thermal, Nuclear, Hydro & Solar) Generation, Power Transmission, Defence, Aerospace, Rail Transportation, Oil & Gas, e-mobility, with over 180 product offerings. Leveraging its extensive network of 16 Manufacturing Facilities, 08 Service Centres, 15 Regional Marketing Centres, 04 Regional Offices, 02 Repair Units, 3 active joint ventures, and more than 150 current project sites across India and abroad, BHEL delivers a wide range of high quality & reliable products adhering to national and international standards. The company achieved a turnover in excess of Rs 23,893 Crores for 2023-24. The Company has its footprint in all the inhabited 6 continents of the world with references in 89 countries.

Name of post : Engineer Trainees

No. of posts : 150

Discipline wise vacancies :

Mechanical : 70

Electrical : 25

Civil : 25

Electronics : 20

Chemical : 5

Metallurgy : 5

Qualification :

Full-Time Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering /Technology or Five-year integrated Master’s degree or Dual Degree programme in Engineering or Technology in the disciplines of Mechanical or Electrical or Civil or Electronics or Chemical or Metallurgy Engineering from a recognized Indian University/ Institute

Upper Age Limit :

27 Years (Candidates born before 01/02/1998 are not eligible to apply). 29 years for candidates having two years’ full time Post Graduation in Engineering or Business Administration/ Management

Name of post : Supervisor Trainees (Tech)

No. of posts : 250

Discipline wise vacancies :

Mechanical : 140

Electrical : 55

Civil : 35

Electronics : 20

Qualification :

Full time regular Diploma in Engineering in the disciplines of Mechanical or Electrical or Civil or

Electronics from a recognized Indian University / Institute. Minimum 65% marks or Equivalent CGPA in aggregate of all years/ semesters (relaxable to 60% for SC/ST candidates)

Upper Age Limit :

27 Years (Candidates born before 01/02/1998 are not eligible to apply)

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://careers.bhel.in/

Opening of On-line submission of application : 1st February, 2025 at 10:00 AM

Closing of On-line submission of application : 28th February, 2025

Application Fees :

UR/EWS/OBC : Rs. 1072

SC/ST/PWD/Ex-Servicemen : Rs. 472

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here