Applications are invited for recruitment of 515 vacant positions or career in BHEL in 2025.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Artisans in 2025. Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), is India’s premier engineering and manufacturing enterprise since 1964, providing world class products and services, and catering to the core sectors of the Indian economy viz., Power (Thermal, Nuclear, Hydro & Solar) Generation, Power Transmission, Defence, Aerospace, Rail Transportation, Oil & Gas, e-mobility, with over 180 product offerings. Leveraging its extensive network of 16 Manufacturing Facilities, 09 Service Centres, 15 Regional Marketing Centres, 04 Regional Offices, 02 Repair Units, 3 active joint ventures, and more than 150 current project sites across India and abroad, BHEL delivers a wide range of high quality & reliable products adhering to national and international standards. The company achieved a turnover in excess of Rs 28,339 Crores for 2024-25. The Company has its footprint in all the inhabited 6 continents of the world with references in 89 countries.

Name of post : Artisans Grade-IV

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 515

Discipline wise vacancies :

Fitter : 176

Welder : 97

Turner : 51

Machinist : 104

Electrician : 65

Electronics Mechanic : 18

Foundryman : 4

Qualification : Class Xth PLUS National Trade Certificate (NTC / ITI) PLUS National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) in the respective trade WITH NOT LESS THAN 60% marks for Gen & OBC candidates and 55% marks for SC & ST candidates in both NTC/ITI and NAC.

Upper Age Limit :

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Gen/ EWS – 27 Years

OBC (NCL) – 30 Years

SC/ST – 32 Years

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://careers.bhel.in

Opening of On-line submission of application : 16th July, 2025 at 10:00 AM

Closing of On-line submission of application : 12th August, 2025 11:45 PM

Application Fees :

UR/EWS/OBC : Rs. 1072

SC/ST/PWD/Ex-Servicemen : Rs. 472

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here