Bharat Petroleum is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Consultants in 2025.

Name of posts :

FUNCTIONAL CONSULTANT – HANA MS APP DEVELOPMENT – JUNIOR CONSULTANT MS APP DEVELOPMENT – SENIOR CONSULTANT SAP APP DEVELOPMENT – JUNIOR CONSULTANT (ABAP) SAP APP DEVELOPMENT – SENIOR CONSULTANT (ABAP) SAP APP DEVELOPMENT – JUNIOR CONSULTANT (PI/PO) SAP PORTAL DEVELOPMENT – JUNIOR CONSULTANT SAP BASIS CONSULTANT

Eligibility Criteria :

FUNCTIONAL CONSULTANT – HANA : B.Tech / B.E / B.Sc (Engg) (4- year course) from a recognized university. MBA (HR) / MA (PM & IR)/ Post Graduate Diploma in HR/ PM & IR / Personnel Management/ Masters in Labour Studies/ MMS (HR)/ (PM & IR) (2-year full time course) from a recognized university. Candidate should have minimum experience of 4 years. This will include atleast 2 years business experience in the functional area against which they have applied and minimum 2 years in relevant module of SAP S4/HANA. The candidate applying for Business Intelligence profile should have experience in B4/HANA for 2 years in addition to 2 year’s business experience in BI

MS APP DEVELOPMENT – JUNIOR CONSULTANT : B.Tech / B.E / B.Sc (Engg) (4- year course) in Computer Science/ Information Technology / Computer Engineering OR Masters in Computer Applications (MCA) with 60% marks (aggregate marks of all semesters/years), relaxed to 50% marks for SC/ST/PwBD from a recognized university. Minimum 4 Years experience as Full Stack .NET Developer.

MS APP DEVELOPMENT – SENIOR CONSULTANT : B.Tech / B.E / B.Sc (Engg) (4- year course) in Computer Science/ Information Technology / Computer Engineering OR Masters in Computer Applications (MCA) with 60% marks (aggregate marks of all semesters/years), relaxed to 50% marks for SC/ST/PwBD from a recognized university. Minimum 7 Years experience as Full Stack .NET Developer, out of which 4 years in the capacity of Senior Developer

SAP APP DEVELOPMENT – JUNIOR CONSULTANT (ABAP) : B.Tech / B.E / B.Sc (Engg) (4- year course) in Computer Science/ Information Technology / Computer Engineering OR Masters in Computer Applications (MCA) with 60% marks (aggregate marks of all semesters/years), relaxed to 50% marks for SC/ST/PwBD from a recognized university. Minimum 4 Years experience as SAP ABAP Developer. Should be SAP ABAP Certified

SAP APP DEVELOPMENT – SENIOR CONSULTANT (ABAP) : B.Tech / B.E / B.Sc (Engg) (4- year course) in Computer Science/ Information Technology / Computer Engineering OR Masters in Computer Applications (MCA) with 60% marks (aggregate marks of all semesters/years), relaxed to

50% marks for SC/ST/PwBD from a recognized university. Minimum 7 Years experience as SAP ABAP developer with 2 Years as senior developer. Should be SAP ABAP Certified.

SAP APP DEVELOPMENT – JUNIOR CONSULTANT (PI/PO) : B.Tech / B.E / B.Sc (Engg) (4- year course) in Computer Science/ Information Technology / Computer Engineering OR Masters in Computer Applications (MCA) with 60% marks (aggregate marks of all semesters/years), relaxed to

50% marks for SC/ST/PwBD from a recognized university. Minimum 4 Years experience as SAP SAP PI/PO Developer. Should be SAP PI/PO Certified.

SAP PORTAL DEVELOPMENT – JUNIOR CONSULTANT : B.Tech / B.E / B.Sc (Engg)(4- year course) in Computer Science/ Information Technology / Computer Engineering OR Masters in Computer Applications (MCA) with 60% marks (aggregate marks of all semesters/years), relaxed to 50% marks for SC/ST/PwBD from a recognized university. Minimum 4 Years experience as SAP Portal Developer.

SAP BASIS CONSULTANT : B.Tech / B.E / B.Sc (Engg) (4- year course) in Computer Science/ Information Technology / Computer Engineering. OR Master of Computer Applications (MCA). 60% marks (aggregate marks of all semesters/years), relaxed to 50% marks for SC/ST/PwBD from a recognized university. Minimum 07 years of SAP BASIS Administration

How to apply :

Candidates may apply ONLINE on https://www.bharatpetroleum.in/Careers/Job-Openings.aspx

Last date for submission of applications is 09th August 2025 (23:59 hours).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here