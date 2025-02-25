Applications are invited for recruitment of 11 vacant managerial positions or career in BEML in 2025.

BEML Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Assistant Managers and Managers in 2025.

Name of post : Assistant Manager / Manager- Analysis

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : Full Time First Class Engineering Degree in Mechanical/ Automobile/Electrical

/Electronics/Thermal/ Design from a recognised university. Post graduate in Design /Automobile

from a recognized University / Institution will be preferred.

Experience : The ideal candidate should have a minimum of 4-8 years of professional experience

Name of post : Assistant Manager / Manager- Design

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : Full Time First Class Engineering Degree in Mechanical/ Automobile/Electrical

/ Electronics/Thermal/ Design from a recognised university. Post graduate in Design /Automobile

from a recognized University / Institution will be preferred.

Experience : The ideal candidate should have a minimum of 4-8 years of professional experience

Name of post : Assistant Manager / Manager- Engine Testing

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Full Time First Class Engineering Degree in Mechanical/ Automobile/Electrical

/Electronics/Thermal/ Design from a recognised university. Post graduate in Internal Combustion

Engine/Thermal/Automobile from a recognized University / Institution will be preferred

Experience : The ideal candidate should have a minimum of 4- 8 years of professional experience

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 6th March 2025 and 7th March 2025 in BEML Limited, Flat no E,F,G,H,Vandana , 11th floor, Tolstoy Marg, Connaught Place, New Delhi- 110001

Reporting time is 9 AM

How to apply :

Interested candidates can REGISTER in the link https://kps22.exmegov.com/#/index and fill-in

the detailed on-line application and upload the necessary documents.(Scanned copy of the photo,

signature and updated Resume).

The self-attested copies of following certificates along with Original (as applicable) needs to be brought along with filled in bi-lingual application form on the date of interview:

a. Identity (any Identity card issued by Government of India (for eg. Aadhar, Passport, Driving License, PAN Card, etc.)

b. Age (Xth / SSLC Marks)

c. Original Certificates(OBC-NCL,SC,ST,EWS,PWD)

d. Qualifying Degree (as applicable) along with marks sheets

e. CGPA Conversion certificate/formula (as applicable)

f. Post-Graduation Marks cards, if applicable

g. Post-Graduation Certificate, if applicable.

h. Experience Documents (clearly indicating start & end date at each Organisation served) along

with letter of appointment of each employment.

i. Detailed Resume.

j. Latest Pay slip

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here