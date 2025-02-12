Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in BEL in 2025.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Senior Assistant Officer (Official Language) on Fixed Tenure Basis for a period of 5 Years for its Bengaluru, Panchkula, Pune, Navi Mumbai, Machilipatnam Units in 2025. Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is a Navaratna Company and India’s premier Professional Electronics

Company with a portfolio of over 350 different products in the areas of Military Communication, Radars, Naval Systems, C4I Systems, Weapon Systems, Homeland Security, Telecom and Broadcast, Electronic Warfare, Tank Electronics and Electro Optics.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Senior Assistant Officer (Official Language)

No. of posts : 5

Qualification :

Any PG Degree with Hindi and English as subjects at Degree Level

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

OR

PG Degree in Hindi with English as a subject at Degree Level

OR

PG Degree in English with Hindi as a subject at Degree Level

OR

Any PG degree with Hindi Medium and English as a subject at Degree Level

OR

Any PG Degree with English Medium and Hindi as a subject at Degree Level

Also Read : Meet the entrepreneur who worked for three years only to appear as a pitcher in Shark Tank India

Experience :

Senior Assistant Officer in E-I Grade : Three years experience of using / applying (terminology work) in Hindi and translation work from English to Hindi or vice versa preferable of technical or scientific literature

Senior Assistant Officer in E-I Grade (Ex-Servicemen) : Should be in JCO grade at the time of leaving the Army/ Navy/ Airforce/ Central Paramilitary organizations and Three years experience of using / applying (terminology work) in Hindi and translation work from English to Hindi or vice versa preferable of technical or scientific literature.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with self-attested copies of relevant documents through speed post to Dy. Manager (HR& ER), Bharat Electronics Limited, Plot No. 405, Industrial Area Phase III, Panchkula, Haryana – 134113 so as to reach on or before 26.02.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here