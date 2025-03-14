Applications are invited for recruitment of 57 vacant positions or jobs in BEL in 2025

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Teachers & Non Teaching Staff in BEL Educational Institutions (BEEI) in 2025. As free India was born, the Government of India made a comprehensive industrial policy, empowering itself to set up infrastructure to manufacture a host of critical products. It was from this authority that Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) came into being in 1954 under the Ministry of Defence to meet the specialised electronic needs of the Indian Defence. Today, BEL has grown into a multi-product, multi- technology, multi-unit conglomerate empowering the nation’s armed forces to guard the country’s frontiers with state-of-the-art products and systems in the areas of Radars & Fire Control Systems, Missile Systems, Communication & C4I systems, Electronic Warfare & Avionics, Naval Systems & Antisubmarine Warfare Systems, Electro Optics, Tank Electronics & Gun Upgrades, and Strategic Components.

Name of posts : Teachers & Non Teaching Staff

No. of posts : 57

Eligibility Criteria : As per BEL norms altogether

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents also to THE SECRETARY – BEEI, BEL HIGH SCHOOL BUILDING, JALAHALLI POST, BENGALURU – 560013.

Applicants must send the applications complete in all respects through ORDINARY POST or also SPEED POST ONLY in A4 SIZE ENVELOPE by Superscribing on the A4 SIZE ENVELOPE “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF TEACHING/NON TEACHING – POST CODE – _ _ _ _ _ _ ” (Fill the Post Code)

Last date for receipt of applications is April 1, 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here