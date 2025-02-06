Applications are invited for recruitment of 137 vacant positions or career in BEL in 2025.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Engineer-I and Trainee Engineer-I in 2025.

Name of post : Trainee Engineer-I

No. of posts : 67

Discipline wise vacancies :

Electronics : 42

Mechanical : 20

Computer Science : 5

Qualification : B.E./ B. Tech/ B.Sc. Engineering degree (4-year course) in relevant disciplines with PASS CLASS from recognized University/ Institution are eligible.

Name of post : Project Engineer-I

No. of posts : 70

Discipline wise vacancies :

Electronics : 43

Mechanical : 18

Computer Science : 8

Mechatronics : 1

Qualification :

B.E./ B. Tech/ B.Sc. Engineering degree (4-year course) in relevant disciplines with PASS CLASS from recognized University/ Institution are eligible

Experience :

Candidate should have Minimum of ‘TWO YEARS’ of relevant post qualification industrial experience as on 01.01.2025 for the post of Project Engineer-I

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with self-attested copies of requisite documents to Deputy General Manager (HR), Product Development & Innovation Centre (PDIC), Bharat Electronics Limited, Prof. U R Rao Road, Near Nagaland Circle, Jalahalli Post, Bengaluru – 560 013, Karnataka.

The application should reach the given address on or before 20.02.2025

Application Fees :

a. Trainee Engineer: Candidates belonging to General/ OBC/ EWS category are required to pay Rs. 150/- plus 18% GST as an application fee.

b. Project Engineer: Candidates belonging to General/ OBC/ EWS category are required to pay Rs. 400/- plus 18% GST as an application fee.

c. Candidates belonging to SC, ST & PwBD categories are exempted from payment of application fee.

d. Candidates must read the details and screenshots for making the payment.

e. Candidates can also make the payment by approaching SBI branch. Candidates must select SBI branch in the payment option and download & print the challan generated through SBI Collect and deposit the application fee of Trainee Engineer-I of Rs. 150/- plus 18% GST and Project Engineer-I of Rs. 400/- plus 18% GST applicable bank charges in any SBI Branch. The candidate should ensure to obtain the seal and signature of the bank official.

f. Candidates have to enter the “SBI Collect Reference No.” generated after payment, in the Application Form.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here