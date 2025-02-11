Applications are invited for recruitment of 49 vacant positions or career in BDL in 2025.

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Management Trainees, Assistant Managers, Senior Managers and Deputy General Managers in 2025.

Name of posts :

MT (Electronics)

MT (Mechanical)

MT (Electrical)

MT (Computer Science)

MT (Cyber Security)

MT (Chemical)

MT (Civil)

MT (Business Development)

MT (Public Relation)

MT (Finance)

MT (Official Language)

AM (Legal)

SM (Civil)

DGM (Civil)

No. of posts :

MT (Electronics) : 15

MT (Mechanical) : 10

MT (Electrical) : 4

MT (Computer Science) : 2

MT (Cyber Security) : 2

MT (Chemical) : 1

MT (Civil) : 2

MT (Business Development) : 2

MT (Public Relation) : 1

MT (Finance) : 4

MT (Human Resources) : 2

MT (Official Language) : 1

AM (Legal) : 1

SM (Civil) : 1

DGM (Civil) : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per BDS norms

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://bdl-india.in/ up to 21st February, 2025 (04.00 PM)

Candidates for MT posts are not required to send any documents to BDL. They should save the Registration Slip generated after submission of online application on to their local system for submission along with mandatory documents at the time of Interview only.

Applicants applying for AM (Legal) / SM (Civil)/ DGM (Civil) Posts should download the “Bio-data proforma” available at “Career” section of the BDL the website and fill it up in complete aspect. Please send the Registration Slip along with the duly filled-in Bio-data proforma and the mandatory documents by registered / speed post to the address – “DGM, C-HR (TA, CP & CSR), Bharat Dynamics Limited, Corporate Office, Plot No.38-39, TSFC Building (Near ICICI Towers), Financial

District, Gachibowli, Hyderabad, Telangana-500032” latest by 28.02.2025

Application Fees :

Application fee of Rs. 500/- (excluding applicable convenience fee and taxes) is to be paid online through SBI e-pay (by Debit Card / Credit Card/ Net Banking/ UPI etc..,) by UR / EWS / OBC (NCL) Candidates. Candidature of the registered candidates belonging to UR/EWS/OBC (NCL) Category is liable to be rejected if registered without application fee (if applicable)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here