Applications are invited for recruitment of 105 vacant positions or career in BARC in 2025.

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Research Fellowships in the areas of Physical, Chemical and Life Sciences in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Junior Research Fellowships

No. of posts : 105

Eligibility Criteria :

Candidates should have consistently good academic record and

A. ONLY those candidates who have successfully cleared and have valid certificate for at least one of the following national level examination will be shortlisted for interview at BARC, Mumbai-

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

a. UGC-CSIR-NET Fellowship (SLET/ Lectureship not eligible)

b. JEST Score

c. ICMR-JRF Test, ICAR-JRF Test

d. DBT-JRB Biotechnology eligibility Test

e. GATE Score in Physics/ Chemistry /Life Sciences/ Biotechnology

f. JGEEBILS

B. (i) Candidates should have secured minimum of 60% aggregate in B.Sc. and 55% aggregate in M.Sc. from a recognized University.

(ii) Candidates with five years integrated M.Sc. / B.S-M.S. (Single degree) should have

secured minimum of 55% aggregate.

(iii) Candidates having a 4-year / 8-semester bachelor’s degree (B.S with fourth year Research) with a minimum of 75% marks in aggregate are also eligible to apply.

(iv) Candidates those who have completed but awaiting the final results of M.Sc. Degree may also apply.

(v) Candidates those who have completed but awaiting the final results of five years integrated M.Sc. / B.S-M.S. (Single degree) may also apply.

(vi) Candidates those who have completed but awaiting the final results of 4-year / 8-semester bachelor’s degree (B.S with fourth year Research) may also apply

Fellowship :

The selected candidates will be initially taken as Junior Research Fellows (JRF) and will be paid a stipend of Rs. 37,000/- per month. The fellowship will be provided initially for a period of

two years. Continuation of the fellowship is subject to satisfactory performance and review at the end of each year. On satisfactory performance, the tenure of Fellowship will be further extended and upgraded to Senior Research Fellowship (SRF) from the third year onwards with a stipend of Rs. 42,000/- per month (consolidated). The total duration of this fellowship is five years. They are entitled for contingency grant of ?60,000/- per year including book allowance.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://recruit.barc.gov.in/barcrecruit/

LAST DATE FOR RECEIPT OF APPLICATION: 19/05/2025

Application Fees :

Application fee Rs. 500/- (Rupees five hundred only) is payable at the time of submission of online application. Mode of payment of the Application Fee is only through Online mode using net banking/ debit card/ credit card, UPI etc.

Application fee is exempted for Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Person with Benchmark Disabilities.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here