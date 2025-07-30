Applications are invited for recruitment of over 300 vacant positions or career in Bank of Baroda in 2025.

Bank of Baroda is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Managers in various disciplines in 2025.

Name of posts :

Deputy Manager : Product – Mass Transit System AVP 1: Product – Mass Transit System Deputy Manager : Product – Account Aggregator Deputy Manager : Product – ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) Deputy Manager : Digital Product -PFM Deputy Manager : Digital Product – CBDC AVP 1 : Digital Product – CBDC Deputy Manager : Product – Mobile Business Application AVP 1 : Product – Mobile Business Application Deputy Manager : Sales – Digital Lending Assistant Manager : MSME- Sales Deputy Manager : Third Party – Vendor Risk Management Specialist (Outsourcing Risk) AVP 1 : Third Party – Vendor Risk Management Specialist (Outsourcing Risk) Deputy Manager : Group Risk Management AVP 1 : Group Risk Management Deputy Manager : Cyber Security Risk AVP 1 : Cyber Security Risk

No. of posts :

Deputy Manager : Product – Mass Transit System : 1 AVP 1: Product – Mass Transit System : 1 Deputy Manager : Product – Account Aggregator : 2 Deputy Manager : Product – ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) : 1 Deputy Manager : Digital Product -PFM : 1 Deputy Manager : Digital Product – CBDC : 1 AVP 1 : Digital Product – CBDC : 1 Deputy Manager : Product – Mobile Business Application : 1 AVP 1 : Product – Mobile Business Application : 1 Deputy Manager : Sales – Digital Lending : 10 Assistant Manager : MSME- Sales : 300 Deputy Manager : Third Party – Vendor Risk Management Specialist (Outsourcing Risk) : 2 AVP 1 : Third Party – Vendor Risk Management Specialist (Outsourcing Risk) : 2 Deputy Manager : Group Risk Management : 2 AVP 1 : Group Risk Management : 1 Deputy Manager : Cyber Security Risk : 1 AVP 1 : Cyber Security Risk : 2

Eligibility Criteria : As per Bank of Baroda norms

How to apply :

Candidates are required to apply Online through website www.bankofbaroda.in

Last date for Submission of Application & Payment of fees: 19-08-2025

Application Fees :

Rs.850/- (Inclusive of GST) + Payment Gateway Charges for General, EWS & OBC candidates

Rs.175/- (Inclusive of GST) + Payment Gateway Charges for SC, ST, PWD, ESM (Ex-Servicemen) & Women

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here