Applications are invited for recruitment of over 1200 vacant positions or careers in Bank of Baroda in 2024.

Bank of Baroda is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Professionals on regular basis in various departments in 2024. Bank of Baroda came into being under the Maharaja of Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III on 20 July 1908. The bank, along with 13 other major commercial banks of India, got nationalisation status on 19 July 1969, under the Government of India and also got designation as a profit-making public sector undertaking (PSU). It is also a long and eventful journey of more than a century across 17 countries. Starting in 1908 from a small building in Baroda to its new hi-rise and hi-tech Baroda Corporate Centre in Mumbai, is a saga of vision, enterprise, financial prudence and corporate governance. The bank is a story which saw scripting in corporate wisdom and social pride. It is a story crafted in private capital, princely patronage and state ownership. It is a story of ordinary bankers and their extraordinary contribution in the ascent of Bank of Baroda to the formidable heights of corporate glory. The bank is also a story that needs to be shared with all those millions of people – customers, stakeholders, employees & the public at large – who in ample measure, have contributed to the making of an institution.

Name of posts : Professionals

No. of posts : 1267

Department wise vacancies :

Rural & Agri Banking : 200

Retail Liabilities : 450

MSME Banking : 341

Information Security : 9

Facility Management : 22

Corporate & Institutional Credit : 30

Finance : 13

Information Technology : 177

Enterprise Data Management Office : 25

Eligibility Criteria : As per Bank of Baroda norms

Selection Procedure :

The selection process may comprises online test, psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process followed by Group Discussion and/or Interview of candidates, qualifying in the online test.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.bankofbaroda.in/

Online Registration of Application starts from : 28.12.2024

Last date for Submission of Application & Payment of fees: 17.01.2025

Application Fees :

Rs.600/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for General, EWS & OBC candidates

Rs.100/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for SC, ST, PWD & Women

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here