Applications are invited for recruitment of over 30 vacant positions or career in Balmer Lawrie in 2025.

Balmer Lawrie is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Managers in 2025. Balmer Lawrie is a company that is managed under the overall guidance of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas by a Board of Directors comprising experienced professionals.

Name of posts :

Assistant Manager [FICO Functional]

Manager [Manufacturing]

Assistant Manager [Operations]

Senior Manager [Ocean Export]

Junior Officer [Taxation]

Officer [Electrical]

Officer [Marketing]

Junior Officer [Domestic Operations]

Junior Officer [Sea CHA]

Junior Officer [Operations]

Officer [Custom Operations]

Manager [Domestic Transportation]

Junior Officer [Collections]

Junior Officer [Sales]

Assistant Manager [Sales] – Inbound

Officer [Sales] – MICE

Junior Officer [Marketing]

Officer [Marketing]

Assistant Manager [Sales]

Manager [Sales]- Inbound

Officer [Corporate Businesses] – BIS

Jr. Officer/ Officer [Commercial] – BIS

Assistant Manager [Corporate Businesses] – BIS

Assistant Manager [Commercial] – BIS

Junior Officer [Sales] – MICE

Assistant Manager [Sales] – MICE

Deputy Manager [Sales] – MICE

No. of posts :

Assistant Manager [FICO Functional] : 1

Manager [Manufacturing] : 2

Assistant Manager [Operations] : 1

Senior Manager [Ocean Export] : 1

Junior Officer [Taxation] : 1

Officer [Electrical] : 1

Officer [Marketing] : 1

Junior Officer [Domestic Operations] : 2

Junior Officer [Sea CHA] : 1

Junior Officer [Operations] : 3

Officer [Custom Operations] : 1

Manager [Domestic Transportation] : 1

Junior Officer [Collections] : 1

Junior Officer [Sales] : 1

Assistant Manager [Sales] – Inbound : 1

Officer [Sales] – MICE : 1

Junior Officer [Marketing] : 1

Officer [Marketing] : 1

Assistant Manager [Sales] : 1

Manager [Sales]- Inbound : 1

Officer [Corporate Businesses] – BIS : 1

Jr. Officer/ Officer [Commercial] – BIS : 4

Assistant Manager [Corporate Businesses] – BIS : 4

Assistant Manager [Commercial] – BIS : 1

Junior Officer [Sales] – MICE : 1

Assistant Manager [Sales] – MICE : 1

Deputy Manager [Sales] – MICE : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per Balmer Lawrie norms

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.balmerlawrie.com/careers/current-openings

Last date for submission of applications is 20th June 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here