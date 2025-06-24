Applications are invited for recruitment of over 30 vacant positions or career in Balmer Lawrie in 2025.

Balmer Lawrie is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Supervisory Trainees in 2025. The vision of the company is altogether to be a leading diversified corporate entity having market leadership with global presence in the chosen business segments, consistently delivering value to all stakeholders, with environmental and social responsibility

Name of posts :

Supervisory Trainee (Leather Technology)

Supervisory Trainee (Paint/ Surface Coating/ Printing Technology)

Supervisory Trainee (Electronics/ Electrical)

Supervisory Trainee (Electrical)

Supervisory Trainee (Chemical / Petrochemical)

Supervisory Trainee (Mechanical)

No. of posts :

Supervisory Trainee (Leather Technology) : 2

Supervisory Trainee (Paint/ Surface Coating/ Printing Technology) : 3

Supervisory Trainee (Electronics/ Electrical) : 2

Supervisory Trainee (Electrical) : 4

Supervisory Trainee (Chemical / Petrochemical) : 12

Supervisory Trainee (Mechanical) : 9

Eligibility Criteria :

Supervisory Trainee (Leather Technology) : Diploma Engineering – Leather Technology with 60% or higher aggregate marks or equivalent CGPA (Final semester students also eligible to apply)

Supervisory Trainee (Paint/ Surface Coating/ Printing Technology) : Diploma Engineering – Paint / Surface Coating / Printing Technology with 60% or higher aggregate marks or equivalent CGPA (Final semester students also eligible to apply)

Supervisory Trainee (Electronics/ Electrical) : Diploma Engineering – Electronics/ Electrical with 60% or higher aggregate marks or equivalent CGPA (Final semester students also eligible to apply)

Supervisory Trainee (Electrical) : Diploma Engineering – Electrical with 60% or higher aggregate marks or equivalent CGPA (Final semester students also eligible to apply)

Supervisory Trainee (Chemical / Petrochemical) : Diploma Engineering – Chemical / Petrochemical with 60% or higher aggregate marks or equivalent CGPA (Final semester students may also apply)

Supervisory Trainee (Mechanical) : Diploma Engineering – Mechanical with 60% or higher aggregate marks or equivalent CGPA (Final Semester students may also apply)

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the website https://www.balmerlawrie.com/careers/current-openings

Last date for submission of applications is 22nd July 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here