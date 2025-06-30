Applications are invited for recruitment of 19 vacant positions or jobs in TRTC Guwahati Assam.

Tool Room & Training Centre (TRTC) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Faculty, Assistants and Programmers.

Name of posts :

Faculty (For Civil Engineering) Faculty (For Mechanical Engineering) Faculty (For Electrical Engineering) Faculty (For Computer Science & Engineering) Faculty (For Information Technology) Office Assistant CNC Operator cum Programmer (On Fixed Term Contract Basis) Engineering Drawing Instructor (Mechanical) (On Fixed Term Contract Basis) Personality Development Instructor (On Fixed Term Contract Basis)

No. of posts :

Faculty (For Civil Engineering) : 3 Faculty (For Mechanical Engineering) : 6 Faculty (For Electrical Engineering) : 2 Faculty (For Computer Science & Engineering) : 2 Faculty (For Information Technology) : 1 Office Assistant : 1 CNC Operator cum Programmer (On Fixed Term Contract Basis) : 2 Engineering Drawing Instructor (Mechanical) (On Fixed Term Contract Basis) : 1 Personality Development Instructor (On Fixed Term Contract Basis) : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Faculty (For Civil Engineering) : Degree/Diploma in Civil Engineering. Candidates must have

working knowledge in AutoCAD, STAAD Pro, Revit Architecture, 3Ds Max, Estimation etc. Preferred Experience: Minimum of one year of relevant work experience.

Faculty (For Mechanical Engineering) : Degree/Diploma in Mechanical Engineering. Candidates must have working knowledge in CAD/CAM Software, CNC Machining/Programming etc. Preferred Experience: Minimum of one year of relevant work experience.

Faculty (For Electrical Engineering) : Degree/Diploma in Electrical Engineering. Candidates must have working knowledge in PLC Programming, SCADA, MATLAB, Industrial Automation, Robotics etc. Preferred Experience: Minimum of one year of relevant work experience.

Faculty (For Computer Science & Engineering) : Degree/Diploma in Computer Science Engineering. Candidates must have working knowledge in Python with Machine Learning, Graphic & Web

Development, C++, Java etc. Preferred Experience: Minimum of one year of relevant work experience

Faculty (For Information Technology) : Degree/Diploma in Information Technology. Candidates must have working knowledge in Computer Hardware Maintenance, Networking, programming

languages such as C++, Java etc. Preferred Experience: Minimum of one year of relevant work experience.

Office Assistant : Any Graduate with proficiency in DTP, MS Word, Excel, Power Point etc. Desirable: Working Knowledge of Tally.

CNC Operator cum Programmer (On Fixed Term Contract Basis) : Diploma/ITI in Mechanical

Engineering. Candidate must have working knowledge in Mastercam & CNC Machining. Experience: Candidate must have a minimum of one year of relevant work experience.

Engineering Drawing Instructor (Mechanical) (On Fixed Term Contract Basis) : Diploma in Mechanical Engineering/ITI in Draughtsman Mechanical. Candidate must have working knowledge in AutoCAD. Experience: Candidate must have a minimum of one year of relevant work experience.

Personality Development Instructor (On Fixed Term Contract Basis) : Any Graduate. Desirable Qualification: Degree/Diploma in Personality Development, Soft Skills or Related Discipline.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews from 1st July 2025 to 14th July 2025. Time of Interview is from 9:30 AM onwards. Venue is in Tool Room & Training Centre, Guwahati, Amingaon Industrial Area, Near EPIP, North Guwahati Road, Amingaon, Guwahati – 31

How to apply :

Candidates should bring their original documents along with one set of photocopies of Educational Qualification Certificates, Marksheet, Age Proof, ID Proof and a recent passport-size photograph.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2