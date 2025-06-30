Applications are invited for recruitment of 19 vacant positions or jobs in TRTC Guwahati Assam.
Tool Room & Training Centre (TRTC) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Faculty, Assistants and Programmers.
Name of posts :
- Faculty (For Civil Engineering)
- Faculty (For Mechanical Engineering)
- Faculty (For Electrical Engineering)
- Faculty (For Computer Science & Engineering)
- Faculty (For Information Technology)
- Office Assistant
- CNC Operator cum Programmer (On Fixed Term Contract Basis)
- Engineering Drawing Instructor (Mechanical) (On Fixed Term Contract Basis)
- Personality Development Instructor (On Fixed Term Contract Basis)
No. of posts :
- Faculty (For Civil Engineering) : 3
- Faculty (For Mechanical Engineering) : 6
- Faculty (For Electrical Engineering) : 2
- Faculty (For Computer Science & Engineering) : 2
- Faculty (For Information Technology) : 1
- Office Assistant : 1
- CNC Operator cum Programmer (On Fixed Term Contract Basis) : 2
- Engineering Drawing Instructor (Mechanical) (On Fixed Term Contract Basis) : 1
- Personality Development Instructor (On Fixed Term Contract Basis) : 1
Eligibility Criteria :
Faculty (For Civil Engineering) : Degree/Diploma in Civil Engineering. Candidates must have
working knowledge in AutoCAD, STAAD Pro, Revit Architecture, 3Ds Max, Estimation etc. Preferred Experience: Minimum of one year of relevant work experience.
Faculty (For Mechanical Engineering) : Degree/Diploma in Mechanical Engineering. Candidates must have working knowledge in CAD/CAM Software, CNC Machining/Programming etc. Preferred Experience: Minimum of one year of relevant work experience.
Faculty (For Electrical Engineering) : Degree/Diploma in Electrical Engineering. Candidates must have working knowledge in PLC Programming, SCADA, MATLAB, Industrial Automation, Robotics etc. Preferred Experience: Minimum of one year of relevant work experience.
Faculty (For Computer Science & Engineering) : Degree/Diploma in Computer Science Engineering. Candidates must have working knowledge in Python with Machine Learning, Graphic & Web
Development, C++, Java etc. Preferred Experience: Minimum of one year of relevant work experience
Faculty (For Information Technology) : Degree/Diploma in Information Technology. Candidates must have working knowledge in Computer Hardware Maintenance, Networking, programming
languages such as C++, Java etc. Preferred Experience: Minimum of one year of relevant work experience.
Office Assistant : Any Graduate with proficiency in DTP, MS Word, Excel, Power Point etc. Desirable: Working Knowledge of Tally.
CNC Operator cum Programmer (On Fixed Term Contract Basis) : Diploma/ITI in Mechanical
Engineering. Candidate must have working knowledge in Mastercam & CNC Machining. Experience: Candidate must have a minimum of one year of relevant work experience.
Engineering Drawing Instructor (Mechanical) (On Fixed Term Contract Basis) : Diploma in Mechanical Engineering/ITI in Draughtsman Mechanical. Candidate must have working knowledge in AutoCAD. Experience: Candidate must have a minimum of one year of relevant work experience.
Personality Development Instructor (On Fixed Term Contract Basis) : Any Graduate. Desirable Qualification: Degree/Diploma in Personality Development, Soft Skills or Related Discipline.
Selection Procedure :
Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews from 1st July 2025 to 14th July 2025. Time of Interview is from 9:30 AM onwards. Venue is in Tool Room & Training Centre, Guwahati, Amingaon Industrial Area, Near EPIP, North Guwahati Road, Amingaon, Guwahati – 31
How to apply :
Candidates should bring their original documents along with one set of photocopies of Educational Qualification Certificates, Marksheet, Age Proof, ID Proof and a recent passport-size photograph.