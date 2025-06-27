Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in Tezpur University Assam.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of one (01) Junior Research Fellow in the DBT sponsored research project entitled “Xyloglucan remodelling enzymes as potential target for crop and biomass improvement” under the Principal Investigator of Dr. Sunita Kushwah, Assistant Professor, Department of Molecular

Biology and Biotechnology

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

Master’s degree (M.Sc./M.Tech) in Molecular Biology/ Biotechnology/ Bioinformatics/Life Sciences/Botany with any one of the following.

1. Qualified in CSIR/UGC NET (Incl. Assistant Professorship)/GATE or

2. Qualified also in National Level Examination conducted by Govt. agencies such as DBT, ICAR, ICMR etc.

Age: Candidates shall not be more than 28 years of age on the last date of receipt of application. Upper age limit may also be relaxed as per Government of India rules.

Emoluments: Rs. 37,000/- (Rupees thirty seven thousand) only + HRA as admissible per month for 1st and 2nd year and Rs. 42,000/- (Rupees forty two thousand) only + HRA as admissible per month for 3rd year as per rules (SRF).

How to apply :

Interested candidates may send their application in prescribed format (enclosed as Annexure-I) along with detailed biodata also to Dr. Sunita Kushwah, Principal Investigator, Department of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology, Tezpur University via email to suku@tezu.ernet.in on or before 01/09/2025.

Shortlisted candidates will altogether be invited via email for personal interview on a later date. Shortlisted candidates are required to appear before the interview board along with all original and self-attested photocopies of mark sheets, certificates from 10th standard onwards, caste certificate (if applicable), experience certificate (if any), certificate of NET/GATE or similar examination qualifications, any other testimonials, copy of recent signed Curriculum Vitae (CV) and duly filled in application in Annexure-I. Original documents of the candidates will be verified by the Selection Committee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here