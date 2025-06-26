Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Part-time Sports Instructor and Lifeguard. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, came into being altogether in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati commenced in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and also five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines, offering B.Tech., B.Des., BSc(Hons), M.Tech., M.Des., M.Sc., MBA, M.A. and Ph.D. programmes. Within a short period of time, IIT Guwahati has also been able to build up world class infrastructure for carrying out advanced research and has been equipped with state-of-the-art scientific and engineering instruments. Besides its laurels in teaching and also research, IIT Guwahati has been able to fulfil the aspirations of people of the North East region to a great extent since its inception in 1994. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati’s campus is on a sprawling 285 hectares plot of land on the north bank of the river Brahmaputra around 20 kms from the heart of the city altogether. With the majestic Brahmaputra on one side, and with hills and also vast open spaces on others, the campus provides an ideal setting for learning.

Name of post : Part-time Sports Instructor (Squash)

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration: Rs. 26000/- per month

Minimum Qualification: 10+2 passed with also participation in State Level competitions/ Bachelor Degree in Physical Education/ Diploma in Coaching/ Certificate in Coaching.

Experience: Candidates having experience in Teaching/ Coaching may get preference

Name of post : Lifeguard

No. of posts : 2

Remuneration: Rs. 26000/- per month

Minimum Qualification: Candidate should possess a valid lifeguard certificate.

Selection Procedure :

Interested candidates may report altogether for a walk-in-interview to Old SAC building, Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati at 08:00 AM on 14/07/2025

How to apply :

Candidates may report for verification along with their CV, original documents and a set of photocopies of all relevant documents, along with two (02) passport size colour photographs

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here