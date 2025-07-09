Assam Jobs IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in IIT Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Project Research Scientist-I in the project entitled, “Development of functional recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, Tocilizumab production from microbial cell factories” at the Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering in 2025. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, came into being altogether in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati happen in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and also five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines, offering B.Tech., B.Des., BSc(Hons), M.Tech., M.Des., M.Sc., MBA, M.A. and Ph.D. programmes. Within a short period of time, IIT Guwahati got world class infrastructure for carrying out research and also the facilities of state-of-the-art scientific and engineering instruments. Besides its laurels in teaching and also research, IIT Guwahati is aiming to fulfill the aspirations of people of the North East region to a great extent since its inception in 1994. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati’s campus is on a sprawling 285 hectares plot of land on the north bank of the river Brahmaputra around 20 kms from the heart of the city altogether. With the majestic Brahmaputra on one side, and with hills and also vast open spaces on others, the campus provides an ideal setting for learning.

Name of post : Project Research Scientist-I

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : First-class PG degree, including integrated PG degree. Candidates with hands-on

experience in Recombinant DNA Technology, Bioprocess Engineering, Metabolic Engineering and

Mammalian cell culture-related work will be preferred.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 18th July 2025 at 10 AM in O-Block, Seminar Hall, BSBE Dept. , IIT Guwahati, Assam

How to apply :

Applicants may send advance copy of CV giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., email etc. along with scan copies of relevant documents on or before 15th July 2025 (6.00 PM) by email at icmr3biochemlabiitg@gmail.com

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here