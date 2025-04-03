Assam Jobs Guwahati Biotech Park Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in Guwahati Biotech Park Assam in 2025.

Guwahati Biotech Park Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Chemical Analyst and Laboratory Assistant under the project entitled “Setting up of Regional Honey Testing Lab at Guwahati Biotech Park (GBP)” with Financial Assistance from National Bee Board under National Beekeeping and Honey Mission (NBHM) by direct recruitment on contractual basis in 2025.

Name of post : Chemical Analyst

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Educational Qualifications: A Master’s degree or higher in Chemistry, Food Science, Biotechnology, Pharmaceutical Sciences.

Professional Experience: At least 2 years of experience in a laboratory setting, preferably in food

analysis, specifically in honey or related food products.

Technical Skills: Proficiency in laboratory techniques such as HPLC, GC, Spectrophotometry, and

other analytical methods.

Laboratory Safety: Knowledge of laboratory safety protocols and the ability to work in a safe and

responsible manner.

Salary : The monthly remuneration will range from Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 35,000 and will be decided depending on the candidate’s qualifications and experience.

Age limit: Not more than 38 years

Name of post : Laboratory Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry, Food Science, Biotechnology, Pharmaceutical Sciences.

2. Experience in laboratory testing or working in a food testing laboratory is preferred.

3. Familiarity with laboratory equipment used for food testing and quality control processes.

4. Knowledge of safety regulations and proper chemical handling.

5. Ability to perform routine tests and procedures following standard operating protocols (SOPs).

6. Basic computer skills and experience with lab data management systems.

Salary : The monthly remuneration will be 15000 per month.

Age limit: Not more than 30 years

How to apply :

Candidates may apply in the prescribed format through email to regionalhoneylab.gbp@gmail.com within 26.04.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here