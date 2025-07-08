Assam Jobs Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various academic positions or jobs in Assam Agricultural University in 2025.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Project Associate and Skilled Worker in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Project Associate

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Bioprospecting of ‘Anishi’ for the Exploration of Commercializing Prospects with Enhanced Quality and Therapeutic Potential

Qualification : First Class M.Sc. Degree in Food and Nutrition, Food science and Nutrition, Food

Nutrition and Dietetics, Plant Biotechnology/ Molecular Biology/ Food Microbiology from recognized University. Preference to candidates having experience in Food Chemistry/ Food Microbiology/Molecular Biology.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Pay : Rs.25,000/- per month for first two years and Rs. 28000/- for third year + 8% HRA

Age Limit : 35 years

Name of post : Skilled Worker

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : H.S.L.C. passed with ITI in Electrician Certificate & having experience of working at least 01 (one) year in LT Line, electrical maintenance works.

Emoluments : Rs. 16140/- per month

Selection Procedure :

For the post of Project Associate, candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on July 19, 2025 at

11.00 AM in Dept. of Food and Nutrition, College of Community Science, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat, Assam

For the post of Skilled Worker, candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on July 22, 2025 from 10:30 AM onwards in North East Centre for Agricultural Biotechnology, Office of the DBT-NECAB, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat – 785013.

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with bio-data and passport size photographs.

They should also bring original and attested copies of all testimonials that must be presented at the time of interview.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2