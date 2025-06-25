Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in Tezpur University Assam.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Registrar (Administration). Tezpur University came into being under an Act of Parliament in 1994. The objects of this Central University as per the statutes are that it shall strive to offer employment oriented and interdisciplinary courses to meet the local and regional aspirations and the development needs of the state of Assam and also offer courses and promote research in areas which are of special and direct relevance to the region and in emerging areas in Science and Technology.

Name of post : Registrar (Administration)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

1) A Master’s degree with at least 55% of marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed.

2) At least fifteen (15) years of experience as Assistant Professor in the Academic Level 11 and above or with 8 years of service in the Academic Level 12 and above including as Associate Professor along

with experience in educational administration.

Or

Comparable experience in research establishment and / or other institutions of higher education

Or

Fifteen (15) years of administrative experience, of which eight (08) years shall be as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post.

Pay Level : Level 14 with Rationalised Entry Pay of Rs. 1,44,200/- as per 7th CPC Pay Matrix (Pre-revised PB-4: Rs. 37,400-67,000/- plus GP of Rs. 10,000/-)

Age Limit : Preferably below 57 years

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://tezunt.samarth.edu.in/

Applicants can submit through SAMARTH Portal from 26.06.2025 (9.00 AM)

Last date of submission of filled-in applications through SAMARTH Portal is 26.07.2025

Application Fees : A non-refundable application fee of Rs. 1,000/- (Rupees one thousand only).

Mode of payment: Through Payment Gateway (as provided in the SAMARTH Portal).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here