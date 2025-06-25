Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in Air Force School Tezpur Assam.

Air Force School Tezpur Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Principal (Secondary).

Name of post : Principal (Secondary)

No. of posts : 1

Academic Qualification :

Masters Degree, with a minimum aggregate of 50 percent, from any University recognised by the Govt of India/UGC/AICTE. The Masters Degree should be in any one of the subjects taught in the Secondary classes of Air Force School Tezpur (English, Hindi. Maths, Social Studies, Science and IT). Those holding a Masters Degree in any other subject will not be eligible for the post

Professional Qualification : A Bachelor of Education Degree or its equivalent from a college/ university recognised by Govt of India/AICTE/UGC/ National Council of Teachers Education.

Experience : Teaching experience of at least two years as a TGT or experience of at least two years as Principal of a Secondary or a Primary Air Force School.

Desirable Qualifications :

1. Knowledge of computer applications, especially MS Office etc.

2. Conversant with POCSO Act, CBSE rules, NCERT, Policies, NEP. RTE, JJ Act

3. Attended educational workshops

4. Ability to read/write/communicate in Hindi

5. CTET/STET qualified candidates will also be given additional weightage selection.

Age : Should be in the age group of 35 to 50 years as on 01 July 25. There will be no upper age limit in the case of serving staff of Air Force Schools but they should have at least two years of residual service as on 01 July 25.

How to apply :

Eligible and interested candidates may send duly completed application forms in hard copy in

the prescribed format to AIR FORCE SCHOOL TEZPUR, PO-SALONIBARI, DIST – SONITPUR, ASSAM PINCODE-784104, either by speed post or handover the same to Office Superintendent Air Force School by Hand. Soft copy is not acceptable. Last date of receiving applications at AF School Tezpur is 05 Jul 25 by 02:00 PM.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here