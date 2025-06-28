Assam Jobs AIIMS Guwahati Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in AIIMS Guwahati Assam in 2025.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Project Technical Support-III under the ICMR-funded research project titled “Unravelling antinuclear antibody ANA) positivity and gut microbiome correlation in North East India – A multicentric study” in 2025. The position is purely on a temporary contractual basis at AIIMS, Guwahati, Assam under the supervision of the Principal Investigator of the research Project. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) – Guwahati, an autonomous Institute of National Importance under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare – Government of India, came into being altogether under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna (PMSSY) in May 2017. The Institute altogether came up with the aim of correcting regional imbalances in quality tertiary level healthcare and attaining self-sufficiency in graduate and postgraduate medical education. The Institute intends to develop model patterns of teaching in undergraduate and also postgraduate medical education in all its branches to demonstrate a high standard of medical education to all medical colleges and other allied institutions in India. AIIMS Guwahati will comprise of a medical college with an annual intake 125 MBBS students and also a nursing college with an annual intake of 75 students. The hospital will deliver OPD and emergency services and will have a 750-bedded in-patient facility managed by speciality and super-speciality departments equipped with all state-of-the-art amenities. Dr. Chitra Sarkar, a renowned neuropathologist and former Professor of Pathology and former Dean (Research), AIIMS – New Delhi, was nominated as the first President of AIIMS Guwahati, in March 2020. AIIMS Guwahati started its first academic session on January 12, 2021, with a batch of 50 MBBS students and 21 faculty members across four departments from a temporary campus located at Narakasur Hill-Top, Guwahati. In 2022, the Institute saw further expansion– with the joining of the new batch of MBBS students as well as the faculty members of paraclinical and also clinical specialty and super- specialty departments.

Name of post : Project Technical Support-III

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential: Three-year graduate degree in Life sciences/Lab technology from pure Govt/ Govt.

recognized, reputed Institute/university

Desirable:

M Sc/M tech in life sciences (Microbiology/biotechnology etc) from pure Govt/ Govt. recognized, reputed Institute/university Strong ambition/motivation of academic pursuit (Ph.D etc.) Fluency in Assamese, English & also Hindi Previous experience of working in molecular research lab/center

Consolidated Emoluments : Rs. 33600/- per month

Age Limit : 30 years (Relaxable altogether by 5 years in case of a experienced candidate)

How to apply :

Interested candidates may submit their applications altogether using the following Google Form links: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfxZO-x6kkLK0JczuNxGRE_hDRcWnW9nCb5wJXE_CzUpobyUQ/viewform?usp=dialog

Last date for submission of applications is 13th July 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here