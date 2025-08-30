Assam Govt Job 2025 Saraighat College Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of govt teaching job in Saraighat College Assam in 2025.

Saraighat College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Assistant Professor in Travel & Tourism Management (purely on contractual basis) in 2025.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Travel & Tourism Management

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- (fixed) per month

Eligibility Criteria :

Educational qualification and selection procedure will be as per Govt. Office Memorandum No. DHE/CE/Misc./49/2021/113 dtd. 29/01/2022 and AHE.239/2021/68 dtd. 24/01/2022 with NET/ SLET/ SET as mandatory eligibility conditions.

Candidates having Ph.D Degree in accordance with the UGC (minimum standards and procedures for award of Ph.D Degree) regulation, 2009 shall get exemption from the requirement of minimum eligibility condition of NET/SLET/SET.

The candidates must have minimum 55% marks (or an equivalent grade point scale) at the master’s degree level in the concerned subject.

A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided to SC/ST/ PWD candidates.

A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided to the PhD holders who have obtained their Master’s Degree prior to 19th Sept. 1991.

The candidates will have to acquire their qualifications as on the last date for submitting the applications.

Eligibility like M.Phil./Ph.D./Seminar Papers/Publications can be acquired and submitted on the date of interview and not beyond.

Age : Age of the candidates should not be more than 38 years as on 01/01/2025 with relaxation of 5 Years for SC/ST/ PWD candidates, and 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 6th September 2025 at 11 AM. The venue is in Saraighat College, Changsari, Dist.- Kamrup (Assam), PIN- 781101

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with full bio-data and original and Photostat copies of Certificates and Marksheets

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here