Applications are invited for recruitment of over 70 vacant govt job in NHM Assam in 2025.

National Health Mission (NHM) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Medical Officer (Ayur) in 2025. The National Health Mission (NHM) encompasses its two Sub-Missions, The National Health Mission (NHM) and The National Urban Health Mission (NUHM). The main programmatic components include Health System Strengthening, Reproductive-Maternal- Neonatal-Child and Adolescent Health (RMNCH+A), and Communicable and Non-Communicable Diseases. NHM envisages achievement of universal access to equitable, affordable & quality health care services that are accountable and responsive to people’s needs.

Name of post : Medical Officer (Ayur)

No. of posts : 78

Salary : Rs. 50,000/- per month

Eligibility Criteria : BAMS Degree from a recognized Ayurvedic College and registered with State Council of Indian Medicine, Assam

Age Limit : Up to 40 years as on 01/01/2025 (Relaxation in maximum age : SC/ST candidates – 5 years, OBC/MOBC candidates – 3 years, PWD candidates – 10 years)

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the NHM Assam website https://nhm.assam.gov.in/

The Online application form shall be available from 13.08.2025 to 27.08.2025 till 11:59 PM.

Application Fee: Applicants need not pay any fee

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here