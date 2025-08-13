Applications are invited for recruitment of over 60 vacant govt job in NABARD RO Guwahati Assam in 2025.

NABARD Consultancy Services (NABARD) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Chief Technical Supervisors (Civil and Electrical) and Experienced Junior Technical Supervisors (Civil and Electrical) in NABARD RO Guwahati Assam and other states in 2025.

Name of post : Junior Technical Supervisor (Civil)

No. of posts : 34

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized Institute or University with

minimum 60% marks

Experience : Minimum 03 years’ experience of working in residential/ office buildings/ commercial

buildings projects (maintenance/construction)

Name of post : Junior Technical Supervisor (Electrical)

No. of posts : 34

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized Institute or University with

minimum 60% marks

Experience : Minimum 03 years’ experience of working in residential/ office buildings/ commercial

buildings projects (maintenance/construction)

Name of post : Chief Technical Supervisor (Civil)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized Institute or University with

minimum 60% marks

Experience : Minimum 07 years’ experience of working in residential/ office buildings/ commercial

buildings projects (maintenance/construction)

Name of post : Chief Technical Supervisor (Electrical)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering or Electrical & Electronics Engineering from a recognized Institute or University with minimum 60% marks.

Experience : Minimum 07 years’ experience of working in residential/ office buildings/ commercial

buildings projects (maintenance/construction)

How to apply :

Interested candidates may apply online for the above posts through the following Google Form links-

Junior Technical Supervisor-Civil : https://forms.office.com/r/Gp3KEMkJjY

Junior Technical Supervisor-Electrical : https://forms.office.com/r/kVisNmGhfG

Chief Technical Supervisors (Civil and Electrical) : https://forms.office.com/r/14PvKXkDQu

Last date for submission of online applications is 26 August 2025 (Midnight)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here