Assam Govt Job 2025 Lakhimpur Judiciary Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of govt job in Lakhimpur Judiciary Assam in 2025.

The Court of the Additional Sessions Judge -cum- Special Judge, POCSO under Lakhimpur Judiciary Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Driver on contractual basis in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Driver (Temporary)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

VIIIth passed or read up to Graduate Degree & Must have a valid Driving License (LMV)

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Salary : Rs. 15000/- per month (Fixed pay)

Age Limit : The candidate must not be less than 18 years and above 40 years of age. The upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST(P)/ST(H) candidate and 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates

Selection Procedure : Driving/ Skill Test marks-70% and Viva Voce Marks-30%

How to apply :

The intending candidates will have to submit their application in sealed envelope by post/courier addressed to the “District & Sessions Judge, Lakhimpur, North Lakhimpur, Pin-781001” either personally or through post on or before 03-09-2025 by 05:00 PM.

The Filled-up application Form be must super scribe “Application for the post of Driver (temporary)” on the top of the envelope and write with their MOBILE/WHATSAPP Number and Email ID (if available) on the top of the Standard Form in red ink must be dropped in the “Drop Box” placed at the premises of the office of the District & Sessions Judge, Lakhimpur, North Lakhimpur, Assam.

Applicants submitting their applications by post/courier should address to the “District & Sessions Judge, Lakhimpur, North Lakhimpur, Pin : 787001”

Applicants should send the application/Standard Form with :

(a) Self attested copies of all documents (photocopies) in support of education qualification, Driving License, age proof and Employment Registration certificate.

(b) Two copies of recent passport size coloured photographs duly signed by the candidates on the reverse side.

(c) The name of applicant should be in Employment Exchange of the State of Assam

The last date of receipt of application will be 03-09-2025 by 05:00 PM.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here