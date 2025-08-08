Assam Govt Job 2025 KKHSOU Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of govt technical job in KKHSOU Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Programmers in 2025. KKHSOU came into being with the motto “Education Beyond Barriers.” It aims to advance education by reaching out to the learners irrespective of their age, academic background and geographical constraints. The university aims in delivering easily accessible and quality higher education and training to all potential learners, incorporating the latest educational and technological advancements. Due to the inherent flexibility in terms of learning pace, location, and evaluation methods, the university pledges to provide equal opportunities for higher education and to include those who had hitherto been deprived of education.

Name of post : Programmer

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 42,700/- per month

Also Read : 5 romantic dating getaways in Northeast India to visit in August & September

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Qualification : He / She should be MCA/MSc IT/MSc CS/M.Tech CS/IT with in depth knowledge of Software Development using PHP, MYSQL, Python etc.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 16th August, 2025 from 10.30 AM. The venue is at Krishna Kanta (K.K.) Handiqui State Open University, City Campus, Khanapara, Guwahati, Assam

How to apply :

The interested candidates may appear in the Walk-in-interview, as scheduled, along with all original testimonials and Bio-Data. They should also bring with them photocopies of supporting documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here