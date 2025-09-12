Assam Govt Job 2025 Jorhat Medical College Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of pharmaceutical govt job in Jorhat Medical College Assam in 2025.

Jorhat Medical College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Pharmacist purely on temporary and contractual basis in 2025.

Name of post : Pharmacist

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month

Essential qualification: 12th pass in Science subjects and Diploma in Pharmacy from recognized Institution/Board. Experience in dispensing and/or storage and dispensing of drugs in a reputed hospital or institution or in a drug store or a pharmaceutical concern.

Age: Not more than 40 years.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents to the Principal cum Chief Superintendent, Jorhat Medical College & Hospital, Kushal Konwar Path, K.B. Road, Jorhat – 785001, Assam

Applicants need to send / submit their applications in a sealed envelope to the office of the

undersigned on or before 20/09/2025 during office hours.

Documents required are :

(a) 2 (Two) copy of recent passport size coloured photographs duly self-attested

(b) Document confirming age proof (HSLC admit card or Birth Certificate or PAN card)

(c) All mark-sheets and pass certificates

(d) Permanent Residential Certificate

(e) Valid Employment Exchange Registration Certificate

(f) Certificates of training, experience, extra-curricular activities etc.

(g) CV/Bio-data

Applicants must clearly mention the name of post applied for on TOP of the envelope.

Envelops which do not have the ‘name of post applied’ written on the TOP shall not be opened / entertained.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here