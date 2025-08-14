Assam Govt Job 2025 JB Law College Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of govt administrative job in JB Law College Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Jnanadabhiram Barooah (JB) Law College Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Principal in 2025.

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. A master degree in Law with at least 55% of marks or also its equivalent grade from a UGC

recognized University/Institute which is approved by BCI.

2. Ph.D. in Law.

3. Total experience of 15 years altogether in teaching /research/ academic administration in UGC

recognized Universities/affiliated colleges.

Remuneration : Gross salary to be offered initially will be 1.5 lakh. Subsequent salary will be fixed by the Governing Body as per J.B. Law College rules. The Principal will be appointed for a 5 year term, potentially extendable for another tern based on performance.

Age Limit : Individuals between 50 years to 55 years of age altogether as on 1st August 2025, fulfilling UGC and BCI requirements

How to apply :

Candidates may submit application specifying present address, address for communication and also e-mail. Along with the application, the candidate shall also have to attach self- attested required testimonials and a recent passport size photograph to be pasted thereon.

Application may be addressed to the Principal (i/c) of J.B. Law College, R.G. Baruah Road, Chandmari, Guwahati – 781003, Assam, and must reach the specified address altogether within 28th August 2025.

Those in service should apply altogether through proper channel. Shortlisted candidates will be called for the interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here