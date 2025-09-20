Assam Govt Job 2025 Gauhati University Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of govt job in Gauhati University Assam in 2025.

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : First Class MSc in Botany

Desirable :

1. Specialization in Plant Ecology/Plant Taxonomy/Microbial Ecology

2. Experiences in handling remote sensing data/ ArcGIS/Open Source Softwares

3. Experiences in field data collection

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 25th September, 2025 (Thursday) in the Department of Botany, Gauhati University, Jalukbari, Assam at 11.00 A.M

How to apply :

Candidates may submit advanced application through email at hemendeka@gauhati.ac.in.

The candidate must appear in-person for the interview with CVs, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here