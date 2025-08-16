Assam Govt Job 2025 Gauhati High Court Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various govt job in Gauhati High Court Assam in 2025.

Gauhati High Court Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Junior Grade Translator in the Principal Seat. The post is earmarked for OBC/MOBC category

Name of post : Junior Grade Translator

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Rs. 14000-70000/- with Grade Pay of Rs. 8000/- plus other allowances as admissible under the rules

Eligibility Criteria :

1. Must have Master’s Degree from a recognized University in any official language of the State concerned under the jurisdiction of the Gauhati High Court.

2. Computer Certificate for a minimum duration of 6 (six) months.

3. Due weightage will be given to Law Graduate.

Age Limit : The maximum age limit for the candidates belonging to OBC/MOBC category will be 43

(forty three) years as on the last date of receipt of applications.

Selection Procedure :

1. Written Examination (Descriptive type) for 100 marks of 2 (two) hours duration on Answer sheets testing the proficiency in English language and Assamese language

2. Viva voce/Interview of 30 marks

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://ghconline.gov.in/

Submission of Online Application : 19.08.2025, from 3.00 pm

Last date for Submission of Online Application : 03.09.2025, till 05.00 pm

Application Fees : Rs. 500/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here