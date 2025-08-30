Assam Govt Job 2025 DSWO Goalpara Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of administrative govt job in DSWO Goalpara Assam in 2025.

The Office of District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO) Goalpara Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Accounts Assistant, Data Entry Operator and Mult-Tasking Staff in 2025.

Name of post : Accounts Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications: Graduate/ Diploma in accounts/other disciplines having accounts as a subject.

Experience : At least 3 years experience of working with the Govt./Non-Govt. organizations in related domain.

Salary : Rs. 19,000/- per month

Name of post : Data Entry Operator (IT PMMVY)

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications: Graduate with working knowledge in computers/IT etc.

Experience : Minimum of 3 years experience in data management, process documentation and web-based reporting formats, at state or district level with govt. or non-govt./IT based organizations.

Salary : Rs. 10,400/- per month

Name of post : Multi-Tasking Staff

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications: 10th Class pass under 10+2 system from any recognized board.

Salary : Rs. 7,200/- per month

How to apply :

Interested candidates having the requisite qualification and experience may submit duly filled up Application (Application form may be download from the official website goalpara.assam.gov.in) at Office of the District Social Welfare Officer, Goalpara, Dostinagar, PO- Goalpara Pin 783101, Assam from 30th Aug, 2025 to 15th September, 2025 till 05.00 PM during office hours.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here