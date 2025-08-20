Assam Govt Job 2025 Diphu Medical College Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various govt job in Diphu Medical College & Hospital Assam in 2025.

Diphu Medical College & Hospital Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Scientist-B (Medical) and Scientist-B (Non-Medical) at medical college level Viral Research Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL), Government of India scheme “Setting up of Nation-wide Network of Laboratories for Managing Epidemics and National Calamities”, funded by the Department of Health Research – Indian Council of Medical Research (DHR-ICMR).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Research Scientist-B (Medical)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 56000+10% HRA per month

Essential Qualifications: MBBS / B.V.Sc / BDS from MCI/VCI recognized Medical college/institute

with 2 years research experience.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Desirable :

1. MD in Microbiology/M.VSc/MDS from a recognized university or a candidate with PhD degree will be preferred.

2. Additional research/ training experience in Microbiology or molecular techniques from recognized institute(s).

3. R&D experience in Microbiology laboratory (Molecular including sequencing and immunological) at least for three years after obtaining essential qualification.

4. Knowledge of Computer Applications and data analysis

5. Research publications in indexed journal

Upper Age Limit : 35 years as on 30-08-2025

Name of post : Research Scientist-B (Non-Medical)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 56000+10% HRA per month

Essential Qualifications:

1. First Class M.Sc (Medical Microbiology / Virology / Microbiology/ Biotechnology/ Molecular Biology/Life Sciences) from recognized university including the integrated PG degree.

2. Second class post graduate degree in Microbiology/ Biotechnology/ Life Sciences/ equivalent subject from a recognized university, including the integrated PG degrees with PhD.

Desirable :

1. R & D experience in Microbiology / Biotechnology Laboratory (Molecular and immunological) at least for two years in recognized institute after obtaining essential qualification.

2. Experience in ICMR/DHR/IDSP/CSIR/DBT/any other project/Medical college.

3. Research Publication in indexed journal

4. Knowledge of computer application and Data management.

Upper Age Limit : 35 years as on 30-08-2025

How to apply :

Candidates have to submit the application form through speed post/registered post or self submit to the office of the “Principal cum Chief Superintendent, Diphu Medical College & Hospital, Diphu, Assam 782460” with superscription as “Application for VRDL post of Research Scientist- B (Medical)/ Research Scientist- B (Non- Medical)” on or before 30-08-2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here