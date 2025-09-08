Assam Govt Job 2025 Dibrugarh University Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of govt job in Dibrugarh University Assam in 2025.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in 2025 for a Department of Health Research (DHR), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of India, New Delhi sponsored project entitled ”State-of Art Phytopharmaceutical Intervention for Management of Neuropathic Pain: A Preclinical Investigation.” Dibrugarh University, the easternmost University in India, came into being in 1965 consequent upon the provisions of the Dibrugarh University Act, 1965, enacted by the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is a leading research and innovation driven University that acts as a spatial slot to configure the socio-cultural dynamics of North East India.The University encourages myriad enterprises that harbour on a constellation of thinking, theorizing, and reflection.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M. Pharm. (Pharmacology)

Desirable : Competent in animal handling and behavioural assays, Knowledge and handling of Cryomicrotome, Histopathology, LC-MS and Molbiotechniques, Network pharmacology. GPAT qualified candidate will be preferred.

Job Roles : Preparation and also characterization of Phytopharmaceutical, in-vitro and in-vivo behavioral and neuropathic pain models, network pharmacology.

Fellowship :

Rs. 37,000/-pm +10% HRA for the first two years

Rs. 42,000/- pm + 10 % HRA for the third years

How to apply :

Candidates may mail their applications in the enclosed format along with self-attested testimonials to the principal investigator anshulshakya@dibru.ac.in by September 22, 2025

The shortlisted applicants will get information for interview by email.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here